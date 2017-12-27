Toronto's extreme cold weather to end by New Year's Eve

Toronto remains under an extreme cold weather alert Wednesday as temperatures plummet to -24 C with the wind chill.

Toronto’s medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa issued the alert on Christmas Day. The city’s medical officer of health issues extreme cold weather alerts when Environment Canada forecasts a temperature for Toronto of -15 C or colder, or a wind chill of -20 C or colder.

Environment Canada forecasts the extreme cold to continue through Thursday, with a wind chill of -28 C forecasted for Wednesday night.

The extreme cold is expected through Thursday with mainly sunny skies and a wind chill of -27 C.