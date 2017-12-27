Toronto's extreme cold weather to end by New Year's Eve

Toronto remains under an extreme cold weather alert Wednesday as temperatures plummet to -24 C with the wind chill.
Toronto’s medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa issued the alert on Christmas Day. The city’s medical officer of health issues extreme cold weather alerts when Environment Canada forecasts a temperature for Toronto of -15 C or colder, or a wind chill of -20 C or colder.
Environment Canada forecasts the extreme cold to continue through Thursday, with a wind chill of -28 C forecasted for Wednesday night.
The extreme cold is expected through Thursday with mainly sunny skies and a wind chill of -27 C.
The city reminds residents to check on family, friends and neighbours, especially isolated seniors, during extreme cold weather conditions.
People with pre-existing heart conditions or chronic respiratory illness, infants and young children, people on certain medications, people who work or do physical activities outdoors for extended periods, and people who are homeless or marginally housed are also at risk.
De Villa reminded residents to dress in layers, cover exposed skin, stay dry and take care when outdoors.
Temperatures are expected to warm up Friday and Saturday with a chance of flurries.
On Friday, temperatures are forecasted to reach a high of -13 C with a 30 per cent chance of flurries.
Temperatures continue to reach a high of -13 C Saturday with a 40 per cent chance of flurries.
Temperatures rise and the risk of snow leaves on New Year’s Eve with a forecasted mix of sun and cloud with a high of -10 C, with cloudy periods in the evening and a high of -16 C.
New Year’s Day is forecasted to reach a high of -9C with a mix of sun and cloud, with a low of -15 C on Monday night.
Toronto remains under an extreme cold weather alert Wednesday as temperatures plummet to -24 C with the wind chill.
Toronto’s medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa issued the alert on Christmas Day. The city’s medical officer of health issues extreme cold weather alerts when Environment Canada forecasts a temperature for Toronto of -15 C or colder, or a wind chill of -20 C or colder.
Environment Canada forecasts the extreme cold to continue through Thursday, with a wind chill of -28 C forecasted for Wednesday night.
The extreme cold is expected through Thursday with mainly sunny skies and a wind chill of -27 C.
The city reminds residents to check on family, friends and neighbours, especially isolated seniors, during extreme cold weather conditions.
People with pre-existing heart conditions or chronic respiratory illness, infants and young children, people on certain medications, people who work or do physical activities outdoors for extended periods, and people who are homeless or marginally housed are also at risk.
De Villa reminded residents to dress in layers, cover exposed skin, stay dry and take care when outdoors.
Temperatures are expected to warm up Friday and Saturday with a chance of flurries.
On Friday, temperatures are forecasted to reach a high of -13 C with a 30 per cent chance of flurries.
Temperatures continue to reach a high of -13 C Saturday with a 40 per cent chance of flurries.
Temperatures rise and the risk of snow leaves on New Year’s Eve with a forecasted mix of sun and cloud with a high of -10 C, with cloudy periods in the evening and a high of -16 C.
New Year’s Day is forecasted to reach a high of -9C with a mix of sun and cloud, with a low of -15 C on Monday night.
Toronto remains under an extreme cold weather alert Wednesday as temperatures plummet to -24 C with the wind chill.
Toronto’s medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa issued the alert on Christmas Day. The city’s medical officer of health issues extreme cold weather alerts when Environment Canada forecasts a temperature for Toronto of -15 C or colder, or a wind chill of -20 C or colder.
Environment Canada forecasts the extreme cold to continue through Thursday, with a wind chill of -28 C forecasted for Wednesday night.
The extreme cold is expected through Thursday with mainly sunny skies and a wind chill of -27 C.
The city reminds residents to check on family, friends and neighbours, especially isolated seniors, during extreme cold weather conditions.
People with pre-existing heart conditions or chronic respiratory illness, infants and young children, people on certain medications, people who work or do physical activities outdoors for extended periods, and people who are homeless or marginally housed are also at risk.
De Villa reminded residents to dress in layers, cover exposed skin, stay dry and take care when outdoors.
Temperatures are expected to warm up Friday and Saturday with a chance of flurries.
On Friday, temperatures are forecasted to reach a high of -13 C with a 30 per cent chance of flurries.
Temperatures continue to reach a high of -13 C Saturday with a 40 per cent chance of flurries.
Temperatures rise and the risk of snow leaves on New Year’s Eve with a forecasted mix of sun and cloud with a high of -10 C, with cloudy periods in the evening and a high of -16 C.
New Year’s Day is forecasted to reach a high of -9C with a mix of sun and cloud, with a low of -15 C on Monday night.