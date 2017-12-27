UPDATE: Toronto police locate elderly man with dementia

Toronto police report a missing elderly man with dementia has just been found.

Toronto police officers were called to a bus around 10 a.m. Wednesday to find Umberto Ascenzi, 84, who had been reported missing since 1 a.m. in the Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West area.

“He appears to be cold, but in good health,” Toronto police spokesperson Allyson Douglas-Cook said. “Toronto paramedics are on-scene to medically assess him.”

Sgt. Steve Tedford with TPS 31 Division told reporters at the command centre Ascenzi may have sustained frostbite to his hands.

Paramedics will transport him to hospital.

Douglas-Cook said it appears the bus driver called police after identifying Ascenzi on the bus, but officers have yet to confirm that detail.

Tedford urged people with relatives with dementia who live with them to install alarms on the doors of their home.

“Put alarms on your doors; even child locks can work or bells,” Tedford told media gathered at the command post. “If you have someone at home with dementia, the alarms will go off (if he/she tries to open the door).”

Tedford thanked a large contingent of officers from across the city who assisted 31 Division search management team officers in the search for Ascenzi, including officers from as far as 55 Division, and others from 14 Division.

“I’m just happy it was a positive outcome and that Mr. Ascenzi is OK,” Tedford said. “His daughter is very relieved and thankful.