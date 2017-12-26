'Extremely large' load of veal vanishes in North York Christmas heist

Someone other than Santa drove away with what Toronto police call 'an extremely large quantity of veal' parked in North York on Christmas Day or early Boxing Day morning.

The tasty haul, which filled a 48-foot refrigerated trailer, is worth around $30,000, police said on Tuesday, Dec. 26 as they released photos of a company logo which was both on the trailer and its cargo of potential cutlets.

The blue-and-red “W” is from White Valley, a meat packer and distributor from Cookstown, ON.

The trailer had Ontario license plates K58 85K and distinctive rear doors; the right door was painted white, the left one was stainless steel.