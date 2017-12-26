Bottle broken on woman's head during Christmas Day family dispute

A man is on the run after a Christmas Day family dispute in mid-Scarborough in which a bottle was broken on a woman’s head, sending her to hospital.
The assault, first reported by police as a stabbing, took place in a McCowan Road apartment building near Trudelle Street at around 9:23 p.m. on Dec. 25.
A woman in her 30s sustained lacerations from the bottle, injuries which were believed serious though not life-threatening, Toronto police say.
A member of her family fled after the incident. Police haven’t released his name or a description, but announced they know who he is and that an “arrest is imminent.”
Twelve hours later, however, the suspect had not been arrested. People with information on his whereabouts can call 43 Division at 416-808-4300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
