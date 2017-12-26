Bottle broken on woman's head during Christmas Day family dispute

A man is on the run after a Christmas Day family dispute in mid-Scarborough in which a bottle was broken on a woman’s head, sending her to hospital.

The assault, first reported by police as a stabbing, took place in a McCowan Road apartment building near Trudelle Street at around 9:23 p.m. on Dec. 25.

A woman in her 30s sustained lacerations from the bottle, injuries which were believed serious though not life-threatening, Toronto police say.

A member of her family fled after the incident. Police haven’t released his name or a description, but announced they know who he is and that an “arrest is imminent.”