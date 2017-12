Relatives of Cheyanna Cooper, 24, last seen in Toronto’s west end, are asking the public to help return her to her family for Christmas.

Cooper is dependent on insulin, and with a winter storm on the way, Toronto Police share her family’s increasing concern, saying every lead from the public will be followed until she’s found.

“Please just throw your shoes on and look around your properties. Help me find her,” Cooper’s mother said during an afternoon press conference on Sunday, Dec. 24.

Cooper was last seen near Eglinton Avenue and Caledonia Road on Thursday, Dec. 14, after staying the night at Horizons for Youth, a shelter on Gilbert Avenue where she had stayed before.