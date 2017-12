Toronto’s Covenant House is getting an unusual Christmas present, an electronic wallet filled with cryptocurrency which could feed the homeless youth it shelters for months or even a whole year.

Created by Canadians, Ethereum, like Bitcoin, is not so much currency as it is a stock which can be traded without any bank or fees.

Cryptocurrencies, recorded on electronic ledgers called blockchains, have thousands of enthusiasts in Toronto, and they are being challenged to “show the generosity of the blockchain community” by donating Ethereum to Covenant House.

More than 200 people showed up on Thursday, Dec. 21 at the Assembly Chef’s Hall on Richmond Street for an event which raised 86 Ether for the charity.

On that night, 86 Ether was worth $70,000, enough to feed nearly 100 youth three meals a day for three months.

But Ethereum is volatile: the value of those Ether has since fallen to $45,000 and climbed as high as $80,000, Robbie Bent, COO of Truebit, who organized the event in three days with volunteers, said in an interview.

Thursday’s party featured a merkle tree - a merkle is a data structure used to connect blockchains - or a Christmas tree on which donations triggered patterns of lights.

“Nobody’s done this. There’s not really a playbook on how this should be done,” said Bent, who’s hoping crypto-donations continue to climb until Ethers in the wallet are worth $250,000, enough to feed all Covenant House youth for a year.

The Ethers will be converted to Canadian funds in early January, he said.

In a release, Bruce Rivers, Covenant House’s executive director, said the charity is grateful to the blockchain community “and excited about this new opportunity to raise funds for our agency through cryptocurrency.”