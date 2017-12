Police want the public’s help in catching two men who allegedly beat a parking lot attendant at Toronto’s Harbourfront so badly he had to be taken to hospital.

The male suspects, who were with a woman, assaulted the lot attendant near Queens Quay West and Yonge Street at around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, police said.

His injuries were “extensive,” and on Dec. 23 police released some security camera images of the suspects, who fled the scene in a dark-coloured SUV, possibly a Honda CRV from the mid-2000s.

Both suspects are described as five feet, eight inches tall and between 30 and 35 years of age.