As Christmas draws near, police in Toronto are bringing gifts to families who suffered a traumatic event this year and need support over the holidays.

It’s the first time members of the Toronto Police Service have been dropping off parcels with food and toys to be brought to these families by Victim Services Toronto.

“Our intention is not to ‘save’ Christmas for these families,” Jamie Pardy, a constable who organized the holiday drive, said on Saturday.

“Our goal is to show these families that people do care, and with the help of the community we want these families to focus spending Christmas with loved ones and leave the minor things to us.”

Related Content Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders hosts fundraiser

Pardy said he’s spoken with members of the families, and knows they are grateful for the help.

“I myself grew up in a low-income family and I know how difficult the holiday season can be for some families,” he said.

“I had one family inform me that they weren’t even going to celebrate Christmas this year because they couldn’t afford it.

“To me. this is just not acceptable. We live in a country where no one should suffer financially to the point where they have to worry about their next meal.”

The donations were being collected at police headquarters on College Street until the morning of Dec. 24. From there, they were to be distributed by Victim Services, a non-profit agency in the city supporting victims of sudden tragedy or crime.