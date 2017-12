Three people escaped with minor injuries in Toronto’s Kensington Market area from an apartment kitchen fire on Saturday, Dec. 23.

Firefighters on scene said the one-alarm blaze, reported just before 1:30 p.m. and described as a “grease fire,” was contained to the first-floor apartment, and one of the injured persons living there was transported to hospital as a precaution.

The low-rise building at 25 Leonard Ave., northeast of Bathurst and Dundas streets and between Leonard Place and Nassau Street, did not have to be fully evacuated.