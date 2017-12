A man in his 30s is recovering in hospital after being stabbed in the abdomen and hit on the head outside a downtown Toronto bar.

The wounded man was found at 2:36 a.m. at Elm and Yonge streets on Dec. 23.

His injuries were not described as life-threatening and the object his head was stuck with is unknown, said Toronto Police.

A suspect was described as a man his 30s or 40s, black and wearing a toque.