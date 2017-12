A woman who met a Toronto man online to allegedly start a sexual relationship in exchange for money has been charged with extorting “a large sum of money” from him afterward to keep her silence.

After the man tried to end the relationship, which was “based on terms of the website” on which they met, the woman demanded more money from him, Toronto Police have alleged in a release.

The man later reported the woman’s actions to police.

Amanda Donato, 23, of Vaughan was arrested on Dec. 21 and charged with one count of extortion. She will appear in a Toronto courtroom on Jan. 31.