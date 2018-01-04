Plan to turn green space into parking lot dismays Black Creek Alliance

It would be counterintuitive to pave over a small parcel of land adjacent a 350-year-old flood plain regardless of a loophole that allows for development of that property in the Rockcliffe-Smythe area, according to a founder of a community group dedicated to the protection of nearby parkland.

Yet that’s what could happen if a Build Toronto sale of a severed lot in the area of Rockcliffe Boulevard and Alliance Avenue is successful. The City’s real estate and development corporation, created to generate income from surplus and underused real estate, is selling the land to “a commercial business,” the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) executive committee heard at its December meeting.

Homeowner Erin Ronningen, a creator of the Black Creek Alliance, said she felt dismay when she learned from York South-Weston Councillor Frances Nunziata that the Stockyards-based St. Helen’s Meat Packers Limited wants to purchase the lot at 200 Rockcliffe Crt. to park its trucks.

Paving green space in the neighbourhood would go against the alliance’s goal to transform Black Creek Site East park into a recreation destination for the Rockcliffe-Smythe and Mount Dennis neighbourhoods while ensuring the park remains a low flood risk, she said.