Plan to turn green space into parking lot dismays Black Creek Alliance

It would be counterintuitive to pave over a small parcel of land adjacent a 350-year-old flood plain regardless of a loophole that allows for development of that property in the Rockcliffe-Smythe area, according to a founder of a community group dedicated to the protection of nearby parkland.
Yet that’s what could happen if a Build Toronto sale of a severed lot in the area of Rockcliffe Boulevard and Alliance Avenue is successful. The City’s real estate and development corporation, created to generate income from surplus and underused real estate, is selling the land to “a commercial business,” the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) executive committee heard at its December meeting.
Homeowner Erin Ronningen, a creator of the Black Creek Alliance, said she felt dismay when she learned from York South-Weston Councillor Frances Nunziata that the Stockyards-based St. Helen’s Meat Packers Limited wants to purchase the lot at 200 Rockcliffe Crt. to park its trucks.
Paving green space in the neighbourhood would go against the alliance’s goal to transform Black Creek Site East park into a recreation destination for the Rockcliffe-Smythe and Mount Dennis neighbourhoods while ensuring the park remains a low flood risk, she said.
“We would like more public awareness and input,” Ronningen said.
Rockcliffe Boulevard and Alliance Avenue are busy thoroughfares with three schools in the area. Additional trucks would only contribute to the congestion and noise, Ronningen pointed out.
“We’ve already noticed more trucks on our street,” she said, referring to construction of the nearby Eglinton LRT.
St. Helen’s proprietor Robert Bielak told The Guardian he was “not at liberty to discuss” any potential transaction.
Meanwhile, the TRCA is seeking a conservation easement of 1.01 acres “more or less” at 200 Rockcliffe Crt. in order to protect the centuries-old storm flood plain.
As far as Mike Mattos, a TRCA board member and Mount Dennis Community Association chair, is concerned more land should be given to the TRCA.
“Rockcliffe-Smythe won’t want an undesirable neighbour. They want natural space south of the creek,” he said.
When Ronningen moved to the area in 2015, she said she had no idea that the Black Creek Site East park at Alliance Avenue and Cliff Street existed. While she’s grateful for the green space, it is far from a welcoming place. Black Creek is comprised of industrial and road run-off, which ends up in the Humber River – “not filtered, not naturalized,” Ronningen said.
On one of her first walks as a new resident in the area, Ronningen described how her then six-month-old puppy couldn’t resist jumping into the water on particularly sweltering summer day.
“She smelled like she had been bathed in the most putrid stew you could imagine,” Ronningen recalled in a blog post on the Rockcliffe-Smythe Community website. “Wouldn’t it be nice if the water that was washing down the creek and into the Humber wasn’t so rancid; if we could walk out the door and into the green space that lines our streets and feel safe and proud?”
For further information, join the Black Creek Alliance Facebook group.
