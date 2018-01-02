Weston Village BIA presents 'best float' award for its Santa Claus parade

Weston Scouting and Dynamic Dance Arts shared the award for best float in the 2017 Weston Village Santa Claus Parade.

Weston Scouting has participated in the parade for three decades and its leaders are always very enthusiastic about appearing in the event that attracts a crowd of more than 20,000 people each year, according to Weston Village Business Improvement Area’s (BIA) Marion O’Sullivan.

Dynamic Dance Arts, which has been a part of the parade for three years, is one of more than 50 participants that include bands, community floats, and clowns, among others. Weston Area Emergency Support Food Bank collected donations of non-perishable food along the route of the parade that took place Nov. 26.

Danceology won the award for best entertainers. This year is the third time the organization has won the award.