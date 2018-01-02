'Mega city' proposed for North York's Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Plans for a “downtown mega city” on Yorkdale Shopping Centre lands should benefit the existing community, and not just the one the mall is hoping to create, the chair of a local residents group said.

“No one knows what’s going to happen in 20 years time,” said David Nitkin, chair of the Bathurst-Lawrence Four Quadrants Neighbourhood Alliance. “The future of bricks and mortar retail is open to question.”

Oxford Properties, co-owner of the Dufferin Street and Highway 401 mall, submitted an Official Plan and zoning bylaw amendment application to the city to allow for a mixed-use site for the entire Yorkdale property, to be developed over the next two decades.

Yorkdale’s block master plan is divided into three development options, which include a mix of retail, residential, and hotel usage with private streets. Each option includes an eight-storey hotel, six office buildings, and seven residential buildings, ranging in height from two to 28-storeys, on the 74 acre site. All surface parking would be moved underground.

The three options propose a similar configuration along the Dufferin Street frontage. Each option differs in the manner in which proposed residential, office, hotel and retail development address Yorkdale Road to the north of the site.

Yorkdale has appealed the Dufferin Street Secondary Plan, which deals with height and density of developments along Dufferin Street, to the Ontario Municipal Board, as the mall’s development plans extend to the entire Yorkdale site.

“The level of intensification does not meet the current zoning standards,” Nitkin said. “There are huge difficulties here.”

Nitkin, whose group represents nearby Lawrence Heights to the immediate south of Yorkdale, said the mall and its future plans does little for the low-income community.

“It’s the destination of choice for communities like Woodbridge, who would rather travel to Yorkdale than Yorkville,” he said. “It would be a downtown mega city. A library and grocery store were there a number of years ago. Transportation is a major issue. Whatever happens in the long-term, the existing needs have to be addressed so our members can be better served.”

He took part in a recent walkabout with Yorkdale representatives to get a tour of development plans, and attended the first public open house regarding the project in November. A meeting with Yorkdale’s general manager Claire Santamaria is planned for early in the new year.