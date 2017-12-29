Mayor John Tory looks toward next year's election in holiday interview

In the normal course of events in Toronto politics — on the eve of every other Christmas prior to the start of an election year — a mayor looking to seek another mandate would be getting their nomination papers in order. Just over a week after Christmas, Jan. 2, nominations for the next year's election would open and serious candidates looking to build their name and build their war chests would be off and running.

But this year, Mayor John Tory has a little more time to think. As he sat down with Metroland Media Toronto in mid-December, the looming nomination day is a little farther off, thanks to changes to provincial legislation: serious campaigners can't get started until the beginning of May, when the newly-shortened campaign period now begins.

Still: old habits die hard, and when asked, Tory was happy to talk about the plans and politics of seeking his second term.

“In the second term you have to stay the course and see things through,” said Tory. “That'll be less exciting to people than saying here are 19 new shiny things in the window. With that said, I do have some new ideas. If you asked me what buckets did they fall into? The same buckets as in the 2014 election. They're the things the city needs.”

Tory continued: “The city needs to move with as much transit as it can, as quickly as it can. The city needs to address the housing issue in every way that it can, which means affordable rental and ownership. And the city needs to modernize itself ... which includes modernizing the administration, which is two generations behind, and the city needs to try new approaches, like King Street.”

Tory did not mention the candidate likely to be his chief opponent — former councillor Doug Ford, brother to the late Mayor Rob Ford — but he made it clear that he is thinking of him. Ford has come out sharply critical of initiatives that Tory has championed — the one-stop subway extension in Scarborough, the aforementioned King Street pilot project, the bike lanes on Bloor Street that Tory supported moving from a pilot project to a permanent installation.

“We will continue to move forward on those things and I will have a direct contrast, to people who are going to rip things up, cancel things, take everything back to the past or the status quo,” said Tory. “I don't accept the status quo as an acceptable solution in a city that's dynamically growing. I think ripping things up is precisely the wrong answer.”

Tory reflected on his first term — which he came to as a former Progressive Conservative party leader with strong support from Toronto council's right wing, and finished, he believes, as a strictly pragmatic centrist.

Tory insisted that it has always been thus for him, but he allowed that “the job changes you.”

“What you come to realize is that really what you're here to do ... the people who are comfortable don't need too much help from me,” he said. “It's the people who are struggling who are most in need of better transit so they can get to a job situation that's better for them, good housing so they're not in substandard housing or living in a shelter. That's when you realize that's got to be your priority.”