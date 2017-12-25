Rather than regifting, trade your unwanted presents in for Skittles

From ugly clothes to useless housewares, most everyone who celebrates Christmas winds up with an unwanted gift under the tree.

From Dec. 26 to 29, recipients of ridiculous gifts will be able to trade their unwanted goods in for some candy treats at the last Skittles Holiday Pawn Shop in Toronto. The pop-up shop, which started up as a chance for people to trade in unwanted gifts a few years ago, will be packing it in after this year’s event.

For its final iteration, the shop will feature appearances from special guests, including visual artist Justin Broadbent (noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27), indie rock band Hollerado (noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28) and “6ix dad” Norm Kelly (11 a.m. to noon on Friday, Dec. 29).

The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 26 to 29 at 277 Queen St. W. Those looking to trade away unwanted gifts can find out how many Skittles they can get for their items by uploading pictures of the items at www.skittlespawn.ca

