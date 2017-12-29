Toronto sees fewer shootings, murders and fatal collisions in 2017

“We’re in the middle of our transformation toward coming up with a model that better serves the people of Toronto,” said Pugash. “The chief is interested in using technology to try to take some load off front line officers. … Things like traffic enforcement would benefit hugely from technology and would enable the human resources to be used more effectively elsewhere.”

Pugash noted police this year found a location for the amalgamated 54 and 55 divisions, transferred the lifeguard program to the City of Toronto and are actively discussing doing the same with the crossing guard program.

Progress has also been made with connected officers using smart mobile technology, allowing them to write and file reports without having to return to their police cruiser or the station.

“We tested it with a small group of people this year. We’re going to be expanding it to include about 700 next year, and, provided it goes the way it should, we would see a significant increase the year after,” Pugash said. “This allows police officers not to be tethered to their vehicles. They could be out and about but still connected.”

Though there were fewer traffic fatalities this year over 2016, the overall number of collisions increased by about five per cent.

“With the growth of the city and more and more individuals using the roads, a natural byproduct if individuals don’t do what they’re supposed to is more collisions,” said Const. Clint Stibbe of traffic services.