Toronto sees fewer shootings, murders and fatal collisions in 2017

Fewer people were shot, murdered and killed in collisions in Toronto this year than in 2016.
However, there were more assaults, auto thefts, break-ins, robberies, sexual offences and thefts over $5,000 in 2017, and police solved just 25 of the 61 homicides this year as of Dec. 18.
“Gang-related homicides are more difficult to solve than non-gang-related ones. Our non-gang-related clearance rate is in excess of 80 per cent,” police spokesperson Mark Pugash said. “I’m certain that 2017 cases will be solved in the years to come. Homicide investigators are the most tenacious people I know.”
Pugash stressed there “does not appear to be an increase in gang-related activity and gang-related homicides.”
In addition, Pugash said, shooting occurrences are down 6.3 per cent while the number of shooting victims is down by 1.1 per cent as of Dec. 17.
“Low crime does not mean no crime, and we’re working very hard to tackle gang violence and other things, but I think people need to understand that this remains by a significant margin the safest big city in North America.”
There were spikes in violence, with one weekend in July seeing 11 people shot, three fatally.
Demal Graham, 25, a father, was one of the murder victims, shot in the driveway of his Scarborough home. “He was a hands-on father from the day my granddaughter was born, and he saw her every weekend,” Graham’s mom Shauna Brown said in an interview a few weeks after the murder. “He didn’t have a problem with anybody. He was a person who stayed at home and took care of his family.”
Graham’s murder remains unsolved.
Pugash said Chief Mark Saunders has added several hundred officers to the front lines to provide additional support.
“We’re in the middle of our transformation toward coming up with a model that better serves the people of Toronto,” said Pugash. “The chief is interested in using technology to try to take some load off front line officers. … Things like traffic enforcement would benefit hugely from technology and would enable the human resources to be used more effectively elsewhere.”
Pugash noted police this year found a location for the amalgamated 54 and 55 divisions, transferred the lifeguard program to the City of Toronto and are actively discussing doing the same with the crossing guard program.
Progress has also been made with connected officers using smart mobile technology, allowing them to write and file reports without having to return to their police cruiser or the station.
“We tested it with a small group of people this year. We’re going to be expanding it to include about 700 next year, and, provided it goes the way it should, we would see a significant increase the year after,” Pugash said. “This allows police officers not to be tethered to their vehicles. They could be out and about but still connected.”
Though there were fewer traffic fatalities this year over 2016, the overall number of collisions increased by about five per cent.
“With the growth of the city and more and more individuals using the roads, a natural byproduct if individuals don’t do what they’re supposed to is more collisions,” said Const. Clint Stibbe of traffic services.
