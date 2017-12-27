Major road disruptions happening in Toronto in early 2018

Here is a list of the major road closures happening in Toronto right now:

Adelaide Street eastbound lane closed at Duncan Street; continuing construction; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through April 9.

Don Mills Road northbound curb lane closed daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; construction between Gateway Boulevard and St. Dennis Drive until March 30, 2018.

Eglinton Avenue eastbound curb lane just west of Spectrum way from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Jan. 31, 2018 due to bridge rehabilitation over Etobicoke Creek.