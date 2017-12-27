Major road disruptions happening in Toronto in early 2018

Here is a list of the major road closures happening in Toronto right now:
Adelaide Street eastbound lane closed at Duncan Street; continuing construction; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through April 9.
Don Mills Road northbound curb lane closed daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; construction between Gateway Boulevard and St. Dennis Drive until March 30, 2018.
Eglinton Avenue eastbound curb lane just west of Spectrum way from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Jan. 31, 2018 due to bridge rehabilitation over Etobicoke Creek.
An eastbound lane and a westbound lane of Eglinton Avenue East between Victoria Park Avenue and Pharmacy Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily due to construction lasting until June 27, 2018.
Eglinton Avenue West westbound lane closed daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Kane and Blackthorn avenues due to digging and the placement of cables until Jan. 5, 2018.
Harbour Street closed from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily from Lower Simcoe to Bay Street through Jan. 30 for road and hydro work.
Northbound and southbound lanes of Jane Street closed between Steeles and Finch avenues from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Jan. 29 due to pavement cores and drilling.
Keele Street’s southbound curb lane closed between Arrowsmith Avenue and Flamborough Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Jan. 2.
Lake Shore Boulevard West westbound lanes closed one at a time between Bay and Lower Simcoe Street from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily through Jan. 30 for road and hydro work.
Lawrence Avenue East closed daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Rodda Boulevard and Andover Crescent for digging and cable placement through Jan. 5.
Lower Simcoe Street northbound and southbound lanes closed one at a time for road and hydro work; work takes place daily from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Jan. 30.
Markham Road northbound curb lane closed daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Jan. 9 between Tuxedo Court and and Ellesmere Road for cable placement.
Renforth Drive southbound lane occupied between Embers and Alonsius drives due to the construction of a conduit and vault from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Jan. 31.
St. Clair Avenue West eastbound lane closed between Florence Avenue and Runnymede Road daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Jan. 7.
Victoria Park Avenue northbound lane occupied due to Metrolinx track construction between Eglinton Square and Craigton Drive from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through June 27.
Wellington Street West occupied due to utility work at University Avenue daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 17.
