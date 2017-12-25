Jazz.FM91's Holiday Heroes Instrument Drive benefits North York school

JAZZ. FM91 is looking to collect gently used instruments to donate to aspiring North York musicians.

Now in its sixth year, the Holiday Heroes Instrument Drive, in partnership with Long and McQuade and FedEx, will benefit Beverly Heights Middle School, near Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue. In past years, the drive has benefited schools in Scarborough, Regent Park, Parkdale, and North York.

“Every child should have a chance to experience music in their education,” Ross Porter, president and CEO of JAZZ. FM91, a registered not-for-profit charitable arts organization, said in a release. “JAZZ. FM91 is proud to present the Holiday Heroes Instrument Drive, to inspire our future musicians. It's the generosity of our listening audience, that makes this one of the most wonderful times of the year."

Instruments in need include percussion (drum sticks, snare drums, hand drums, and shakers); brass (trumpet, trombone, French horn, euphonium, and tuba); woodwind (flute, clarinet, and saxophone); strings (guitar, bass, violin, viola, and cello) and electronic keyboards.