Scarborough theatre program helps Francophone immigrants cope

French-speaking immigrants in Toronto will be encouraged to laugh at their problems as a Scarborough community health centre uses theatre to help them.

More Francophone people are arriving in the city from Africa, the Caribbean or Quebec, but the number of Francophone jobs here isn’t increasing, even for university graduates, says Darling Emilie, French services health promoter at Taibu CHC in Malvern.

Many Francophone newcomers “don’t know how to manage the stress,” but a new program at Taibu, called Jouons à l’intégration, will use theatre and the arts to help them see things differently, Emilie said this month.

Instead of attending a workshop on interviewing, for instance, a French-speaker can take part in a Theatre Forum dramatizing what people on both sides of an interview are thinking.