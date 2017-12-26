Birch Cliff mom petitions for crossing guard after van hits daughter

The crosswalk button was pushed, the lights flashed, but a van driving south on Warden Avenue didn’t stop.

Not until it hit Violet Graham, a four-year-old walking with a caregiver to Birch Cliff Public School on Nov. 23.

Violet was sent rolling; she landed with a bruise on her head and scrapes on her chin and knees.

“We’re very, very lucky but it could have been a very different outcome,” her mother Amy Corcoran said this week.

Corcoran concluded a crosswalk at Freeman Street wasn’t enough. Too many children crossed at the intersection and drivers on Warden, not far north of Kingston Road, were going too fast.

Corcoran started a petition for a crossing guard, “a responsible person with a stop sign to serve and protect at this intersection from distracted drivers and leadfoots.”

In a week, more than 1,000 people signed, many recalling how they’d seen near misses on the crosswalk. “It’s not like this is a one-off fluke,” said Corcoran, who sent the signatures to Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders.

Corcoran suspects drivers may not be noticing a crosswalk’s flashing orange light at certain times of day.

When Corcoran’s friend Adrienne Guthrie took her children across Gerrard Street at Scarborough Road, not far to the west, to reach Adam Beck Junior Public School, Guthrie suspected there were times drivers couldn’t see flashing lights at the crosswalk there.

Some would try to pass and bolt through the crossing, Guthrie said. “Every day there was a close call.”