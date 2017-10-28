Community helps search for Barley the bolting poodle at Humber Bay

Dog-lovers in south Etobicoke are fanning out along the city's western waterfront to find Barley, a four-year-old poodle who bolted from the dog walkers who were caring for him in the Humber Bay Shores community Friday afternoon.

Barley took off from the dog walkers working with Lakeshore Neopaws at about 3 p.m., according to eyewitness Sarah Suchlandt.

Suchlandt said that she saw the walkers with six dogs, which she said were all off-leash, in the vicinity of Marine Parade Drive. She thought she recognized Barley – the white poodle belongs to a friend and neighbour, Joe Attie.

“(Barley) was running around the corner, down the bridge, rapidly,” she said. “One of the dog walkers was chasing him. Which makes it worse.”

She said that a short time later she heard the dog walker asking people if they'd seen her dog Barley, and that confirmed it. She contacted Attie to let him know what had happened.

Roanna Azar, owner of the Lakeshore Neopaws, had a different account of the Oct. 27 incident. She said that her dog walkers had kept all the dogs under control, but that Barley, who she described as high-strung, had become tangled in his leash.

While they were untangling it, he got away and bolted.

“I am very apologetic,” said Azar, who said she has been bearing the brunt of community outrage over Barley's disappearance. She maintained that she and her staff take good care with the dogs that they have in daycare, and don't allow the dogs to roam off-leash unless they have been trained to do so. She said Barley is an anxious dog, and that has made him challenging to care for.

Azar said she has been attempting to assist in the search, hanging posters and briefly posting on her own Facebook account. But online outrage over the incident was enough that she took the post down. She has been in touch with Toronto's Animal Services Department.

She repeatedly and tearfully expressed her regrets over the loss of Barley.