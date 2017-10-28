Police investigate North York shooting that put man in hospital

A man is in hospital with gunshot wounds to both his legs following an early morning shooting in North York.

According to Toronto Police spokesperson Police Constable Allyson Douglas-Cook, police received the call to a house in the Finch Avenue West and Islington Avenue area, where they found the man.

He told them the shooting had occurred outside the address at Ardwick Boulevard And Songwood Drive.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.