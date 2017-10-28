UPDATE: Missing 24-year-old woman found, police say

News 03:00 PM by David Nickle Bloor West Villager

Sagel Filfil, 24, has been located.

Originally reported missing in the Dupont Street / Lansdowne Avenue area Oct. 27, police say that the woman was found Oct. 28.

Police had been fearful for her safety. 

 

