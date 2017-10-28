Toronto police fear for safety of missing 24-year-old woman

Police are asking for help locating a 24-year-old woman who went missing Friday afternoon in west end Toronto.
According to Toronto Police, Sagel Filfil, 24, was last seen at about 2 p.m. on Oct. 27. She was in the Landsowne Avenue and Dupont Street area.
Police are worried for her safety.
Filfil is five feet two inches tall, has shoulder length black hair, and usually wears a Hijab.
Anyone who has any information should call Toronto Police at 416-808-1100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.
Alternately, leave a tip at www.222tips.com, or text TO and the message to CRIMES (274637).
