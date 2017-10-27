Woman hit by vehicle, critically hurt in Willowdale

Toronto police are appealing for information after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in North York's Willowdale area Thursday, Oct. 26.

According to police, a 58-year-old woman crossing Hendon Avenue from the east side of Eldora Avenue was hit by a vehicle travelling east on Hendon at 7:05 p.m. The vehicle was reportedly a 2017 Toyota Rav4 being driven by a 65-year-old man.

The woman was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police traffic services at 416-808-1900. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at www.222tips.com or 416-222-8477.

