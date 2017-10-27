Chin Lee to run for Liberals in Scarborough North against Raymond Cho

Scarborough Councillor Chin Lee will run for Ontario’s Liberals in the new provincial riding of Scarborough North, setting up a battle between him and a former colleague, Raymond Cho.

Cho, after spending a quarter-century as city councillor in northeastern Scarborough, won a by-election last year as a Progressive Conservative to become MPP for Scarborough-Rouge River.

But Scarborough-Rouge River will disappear in 2018 Ontario’s general election, and by February the PC party declared Cho would run in Scarborough North.

On Friday, Oct. 27, the Liberals announced Lee will be their Scarborough North candidate.

“The Ontario Liberal government has been and will continue to be a fantastic partner for Scarborough, on files as varied as transit, healthcare, post-secondary education, families and most recently the creation of the Rouge Park,” he said through a press release.

Lee, whose status as nominee will be confirmed by the Liberal riding association on Nov. 6, was first elected in 2006 in Toronto’s Ward 41 (Scarborough-Rouge River) and serves as vice-chairperson of the Toronto Police Services Board.

In February, PC Leader Patrick Brown praised Cho for winning a riding the party hadn’t won before, and noted he was the first Korean Canadian to become an Ontario MPP.

Scarborough North, formed from portions of the ridings of Scarborough-Agincourt and Scarborough-Rouge River, covers the area from Midland Avenue to Nielson Road between Highway 401 and Steeles Avenue.

It contains some territory where both men had constituents as councillors. Ontario’s New Democrats have not yet chosen a candidate for the riding.

Lee’s term as a councillor ends with the municipal election on Oct. 22, but the provincial election date is June 7.