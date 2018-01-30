UPDATE: Toronto police concerned for missing man, 78, last seen months ago

Toronto police are concerned for the safety of a missing 78-year-old man last seen in the downtown area months ago.

Robert Fontanna was last seen in the area of Richmond and Jarvis streets Tuesday, Sept. 26.

He was described by police as white and approximately five-foot-seven with a medium build, white hair and eye glasses. A clothing description was not available.

Police initially asked for the public's help finding him in October, but did not provide a photo. His photo was released by police Tuesday, Jan. 30.