Toronto police concerned for missing man, 78, last seen a month ago

Toronto police are concerned for the safety of a missing 78-year-old man last seen in the downtown area a month ago.

Robert Fontanna was last seen in the area of Richmond and Jarvis streets Tuesday, Sept. 26.

He was described by police as white and approximately five-foot-seven with a medium build, white hair and eye glasses. A clothing description was not available, and his photo was not provided.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact 51 Division police at 416-808-5100. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at www.222tips.com or 416-222-8477.

