Ontario's lieutenant governor launches poppy campaign in Toronto

The ceremonial launch of the Royal Canadian Legion Ontario’s Command 2017 Poppy Campaign was held at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre Thursday, Oct. 26, with Lt. Gov. of Ontario the Hon. Elizabeth Dowdeswell receiving the first poppy.

The ‘First Poppy’ ceremonial presentation was held at Warriors Hall at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre, located on the campus of the Bayview and Eglinton avenues hospital.

The official start of the Poppy Campaign began Friday, Oct. 27.

According to the Royal Canadian Legion, the poppy was first introduced to Canada and the Commonwealth by Lt. Col. John McCrae, a Canadian medical officer during the First World War, who penned iconic poem In Flanders Fields. The Great War Veteran’s Association in Canada (Royal Canadian Legion predecessor) officially adopted the poppy as its Flower of Remembrance on July 5, 1921.

Along with wearing poppies, people can show their support for Canada’s veterans by donating to Operation Raise a Flag.

The lawns in front of Sunnybrook’s Veterans Centre will be a sea of red and white Friday, Nov. 11 when some 30,000 miniature Canadian flags will be planted to mark Remembrance Day and to honour the vets for their service and sacrifice.

Now in its seventh year, proceeds from the Operation Raise a Flag fundraiser will benefit the Veterans Centre. Donations will go toward community outings, continued learning opportunities, and equipment purchase. The centre is home to some 475 Canadian veterans.

A personal heartfelt message of thanks can be included and will be shared with the veterans.

“Seeing the sea of red and white is a spectacular sight, very emotional and a real indication of the community’s gratitude,” Don Stewart, Second World War veteran and president of the Resident’s Council at Sunnybrook’s Veterans Centre, said in a release. “The courage and sacrifices of Canada’s war veterans must never be forgotten.”

Sunnybrook’s Veterans Centre is the largest veterans care facility in the country and provides care to Canadian veterans of the Second World War and Korean War.