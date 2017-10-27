TTC launches poppy campaign, raises funds for veteran support

"For sure I thought we were going to die," he said.

Another time Stewart was part of a group performing reconnaissance in a farmer’s field. They were ambushed and took refuge from the gunfire behind some hedgerows, crawling to safety. Later on, one of Stewart's comrades realized his tin of emergency rations had a bullet lodged in it.

"He thought at first it was a stone which hit him, but (that tin) probably saved his life," said Stewart.

James Baker was 16 when he joined the Royal Canadian Navy, subsequently serving in sea conflicts in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans during the Second World War. His ship was torpedoed during the 1943 liberation of Italy.

He said the likelihood of death never really dawned on him or his young sea mates, occupied by the task of winning the war.

"If you're going to get it, then you're going to get it," said Baker who is now 101-years-old.

Baker, who lives on his own with his wife in York, still keeps busy these days, gardening. He attended the 2017 Toronto Invictus Games and drew the attention of an illustrious admirer.

"There was Prince Harry standing there right in front of me," recalled Baker. "It was a shock."

After a heartfelt talk, the prince arranged for Baker and his wife to be seated closer to the action. Baker joked he had a better view from his previous vantage point.

Jim Ross also served, deployed for two UN peacekeeping tours in Cyprus and the former Yugoslavia in the early 90s.

Ross, who is the TTC’s deputy chief operating officer, paid tribute to his former bunkmate killed in action.

"He was a really funny guy," said Ross of his roommate, who hailed from Tilsonburg, Ont. "When you're in the Canadian Armed Forces, there's guys from all over the country. We only grew up 90 minutes away from each other, but we were such a world apart."