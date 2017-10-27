TTC launches poppy campaign, raises funds for veteran support

It’s never been more essential to raise money for veterans of all generations and their families, said a district commander of the Royal Canadian Legion.
Shelly Sing was on hand for the official launch of the TTC's annual poppy campaign which garners donations for local legion support efforts through the sale of commemorative poppies in subway stations during the lead up to Remembrance Day.
One million dollars is raised from poppy donations to the legion in Toronto each year, over $100,000 of that coming directly through the TTC campaign. The money goes toward medical expenses, home care and bursaries for dependents as well for better awareness of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), said Sing.
“Some of these troops come home with severe mental injuries,” said Sing during the launch, held Friday at North York Centre subway station. “I wouldn't want to walk in their shoes. We have to somehow get the message out they need help.”
With more soldiers from recent military campaigns suffering from symptoms of PTSD, she said support is critical.
“Our job is to educate the public, particularly about the younger veterans and their struggles,” said Sing.
Veterans from the two World Wars, the Korean War plus more recent conflicts were on hand for the ceremony. Grade 6 students from Davisville Elementary school had a chance to meet with the vets and have poppies pinned to their lapels.
John Stewart, 93, recalled moments of terror while stationed in England in the 1940s. On one occasion, the threat came from his own side.
Working as a military clerk, Stewart was stationed outside of London at an army base. One day a RAF Lancaster bomber flew over the base, returning from a successful raid. Stewart and his fellow troops whooped and cheered, but their joy turned into terror as the warplane's bay doors opened, dropping twin 500-pound bombs right on the base, by mistake.
Stewart and a handful of troops dove into a trench and piled on each other to escape the blast. The resulting detonations kicked up so much dirt and dust it blotted out the sun, he said.
"For sure I thought we were going to die," he said.
Another time Stewart was part of a group performing reconnaissance in a farmer’s field. They were ambushed and took refuge from the gunfire behind some hedgerows, crawling to safety. Later on, one of Stewart's comrades realized his tin of emergency rations had a bullet lodged in it.
"He thought at first it was a stone which hit him, but (that tin) probably saved his life," said Stewart.
James Baker was 16 when he joined the Royal Canadian Navy, subsequently serving in sea conflicts in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans during the Second World War. His ship was torpedoed during the 1943 liberation of Italy.
He said the likelihood of death never really dawned on him or his young sea mates, occupied by the task of winning the war.
"If you're going to get it, then you're going to get it," said Baker who is now 101-years-old.
Baker, who lives on his own with his wife in York, still keeps busy these days, gardening. He attended the 2017 Toronto Invictus Games and drew the attention of an illustrious admirer.
"There was Prince Harry standing there right in front of me," recalled Baker. "It was a shock."
After a heartfelt talk, the prince arranged for Baker and his wife to be seated closer to the action. Baker joked he had a better view from his previous vantage point.
Jim Ross also served, deployed for two UN peacekeeping tours in Cyprus and the former Yugoslavia in the early 90s.
Ross, who is the TTC’s deputy chief operating officer, paid tribute to his former bunkmate killed in action.
"He was a really funny guy," said Ross of his roommate, who hailed from Tilsonburg, Ont. "When you're in the Canadian Armed Forces, there's guys from all over the country. We only grew up 90 minutes away from each other, but we were such a world apart."
