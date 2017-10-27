TRAFFIC WATCH: TTC Line 1 closure, Pedestrian Sundays and more

Planning to commute in Toronto this weekend? There are closures you need to know about.

TTC LINE 1: ST. CLAIR TO LAWRENCE

There will be no subway service between St. Clair and Lawrence stations this weekend due to track work.

All trains on Line 1 will turn back northbound at Lawrence and southbound at St. Clair. Shuttle buses will operate between these stations during the closure, and Wheel-Trans buses will operate between these stations upon request.