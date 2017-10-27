TRAFFIC WATCH: TTC Line 1 closure, Pedestrian Sundays and more

Planning to commute in Toronto this weekend? There are closures you need to know about.
There will be no subway service between St. Clair and Lawrence stations this weekend due to track work.
All trains on Line 1 will turn back northbound at Lawrence and southbound at St. Clair. Shuttle buses will operate between these stations during the closure, and Wheel-Trans buses will operate between these stations upon request.
Customers travelling southbound on Line 1 who require an elevator should exit at York Mills Station and speak to any TTC staff member to request a Wheel-Trans bus.
On Sunday, from noon to 7:30 p.m., Augusta Avenue will be closed from Dundas to College streets, but the intersections of Augusta and Nassau Street and Augusta and Oxford Street will be open to traffic.
Baldwin Street will be closed from the west side of the Green P parking garage west of Spadina Avenue to Augusta.
Kensington Avenue will be closed from Baldwin to Dundas streets from noon to 10:30 p.m.
St. Andrew Street will be closed from the west side of the Green P parking garage to Kensington, but access to the parking garage will be maintained.
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Danforth Avenue will be closed in both directions from Donlands to Broadview avenues, and Chester Avenue will be closed from Danforth to the first laneway.
Bloor Street West will be closed from Willard Avenue to Runnymede Road from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Two westbound lanes on Bloor Street West will be closed from Royal York to Montgomery roads from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Work on the new off-ramp from the Gardiner Expressway to Lower Simcoe Street will start Monday and continue until Thursday.
Lower Simoce, between Harbour Street and Queens Quay West, will be closed to traffic in both directors from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
On Tuesday, Church Street will be closed from Wood to Gloucester streets, which includes the intersection of Church and Wellesley streets.
The closure will begin at 6 p.m. and end at 2 a.m Wednesday.
