Four charged, one wanted after Toronto police raid King West condo

Four Toronto residents are each facing a slew of gun- and drug-related charges after Toronto police searched a condo in the King and Bathurst area.

Around 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, October 24, 2017, officers executed a search warrant at 20 Stewart St.

During the raid, which was done under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, investigators allegedly seized 8.49 kg of marijuana, 4.5 kg of shatter, 28.15 grams of hash and $788.62.

Those arrested include Shyanne Chevalier, 21; Marckly Manigat, 31; of Toronto, Derrik Dowydow, 31; and Jack Marriott, 19. All are from Toronto.