Four charged, one wanted after Toronto police raid King West condo

Four Toronto residents are each facing a slew of gun- and drug-related charges after Toronto police searched a condo in the King and Bathurst area.
Around 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, October 24, 2017, officers executed a search warrant at 20 Stewart St.
During the raid, which was done under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, investigators allegedly seized 8.49 kg of marijuana, 4.5 kg of shatter, 28.15 grams of hash and $788.62.
Those arrested include Shyanne Chevalier, 21; Marckly Manigat, 31; of Toronto, Derrik Dowydow, 31; and Jack Marriott, 19. All are from Toronto.
Police are still looking for 31-year-old Starr Bryte Nguyen, 31, of Toronto, who is wanted for three counts of possession of a schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking, three counts of possession of a schedule II substance, and one count each of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime and weapons dangerous.
Anyone with information should contact police at 416-808-1400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637). Tips can also be left on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TorontoPolice. There’s also a free Crime Stoppers mobile app on iTunes, Google Play and Blackberry App World.
