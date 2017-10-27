Toronto police charge man, two women in alleged moving company scam

Toronto police have charged three people in a furniture moving fraud investigation, alleging the accused held items ransom and demanded an inflated rate before returning property.

Toronto Police Service Financial Crimes and the RCMP executed simultaneous search warrants Tuesday, Oct. 24 in response to numerous fraud allegations from members of the public. The investigation, known as Project Haul, is being conducted by members of the Toronto Strategic Partnership and has been ongoing since April 2017.

Investigators allege operators of Green Moving, Capital Moving, Homeland Moving, Landmark Van Lines, and Ryder Moving defrauded victims via an organized scheme to obtain household property under the pretense of providing moving services.

Police said personal property of victims was loaded on to a moving truck, but would never arrive at the agreed destination. Victims would eventually be contacted and advised of a revised fee, which was two to three times the original estimate.

Police allege the operators had no intention of honouring the original fees quoted, and victims would later be advised that if they did not pay up, their property would be destroyed.

Investigators executed a search warrant at the Green Moving warehouse at 380 Tapscott Rd. and seized property that allegedly belongs to some of the complainants. A second search warrant was conducted at a residence in the Don Mills Road and Lawrence Avenue East area to recover further evidence.

The recovered belongings have been taken for storage at the Toronto Police Service Property and Evidence Management Unit, pending return to their rightful owners. The return of such a large amount of property to owners across Ontario and throughout Canada is beyond the capabilities of the Toronto Police Service.

To facilitate the return of belongings, the Canadian Association of Movers arranged for the shipment of goods back to victims, courtesy of their partner companies. These shipments will be completed in the coming weeks in time for the holiday season.

Mesut Vatansever, 46, and Rahime Vatansever, 45, both of Toronto, have each been charged with seven counts of fraud over $5,000, eight counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, fraud under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Gizem Uzum, 22, of Toronto, has been charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and fraud over $5,000.