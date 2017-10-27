Missing man, 54, last seen in Toronto's Garden District

Toronto police have asked for the public’s help finding a missing man last seen in the city’s Garden District neighbourhood.
Francis Doyle was last seen in the area of Gerrard and Jarvis streets at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25.
The 54-year-old man was described by police as 170 pounds with a medium build and short, greying black hair.
Police released his photo and asked for the public’s help finding him Thursday, Oct. 26.
Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact 51 Division police at 416-808-5100. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at www.222tips.com or 416-222-8477.
