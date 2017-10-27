Missing man, 54, last seen in Toronto's Garden District

Toronto police have asked for the public’s help finding a missing man last seen in the city’s Garden District neighbourhood.

Francis Doyle was last seen in the area of Gerrard and Jarvis streets at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25.

The 54-year-old man was described by police as 170 pounds with a medium build and short, greying black hair.

Police released his photo and asked for the public’s help finding him Thursday, Oct. 26.