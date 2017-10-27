Transit will bring jobs to Scarborough, Mayor John Tory tells students

Economic development gets people out of poverty, and economic development will come to Scarborough when Toronto builds more rapid transit there.

That won’t be on any exam, but it’s what Mayor John Tory told dozens of students from University of Toronto Scarborough (UTSC) and Centennial College.

At a spot called the Meeting Place at UTSC – a rapidly-growing campus of 12,000 students with a pronounced lack of student residences and, for the first time this fall, a food bank operating twice a week – Tory took questions.

Several times, his answers returned to his revised transit plan for Scarborough, all “real and happening,” which includes new local GO Rail stations for SmartTrack, the Bloor-Danforth subway extension to Scarborough Town Centre, and the Eglinton East light-rail-transit line which, though unfunded, is proposed between Kennedy Station and the UTSC campus “at least in its first phase,” the mayor said.

When a student suggested the LRT line, a continuation of the Crosstown, might get built during the 2030s, Tory shook his head.

“Much sooner,” he said, promising the first public consultations on the project will start in November and maintaining, if funded, the line could be running along with the single-stop subway extension by around 2023 or 2024.

“Everywhere you have built transit, development and investment have followed,” said Tory, arguing his plan will remove a major reason why more employers haven’t moved to Scarborough.

The mayor hinted, as he has for years, that he might move municipal workers to the area. “Why do all the jobs for the city government have to be downtown? No reason at all,” he said.

When a student asked when the TTC would add the suicide barriers he’s seen on subways in Seoul, South Korea and Singapore, Tory said that could cost up to $1 billion. “We’re not in position to do that.”

Later, Raymond Dang, the Scarborough Campus Students’ Union’s (SCSU) director of political science, said the mayor answered questions “very broadly.”