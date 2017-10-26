Brampton man arrested in 2016 East York murder of Abdullah Farah

Police have arrested a Brampton man in a 2016 shooting that resulted in the death of 20-year-old Abdullah Farah.

Farah was shot in a drive-by attack in the Danforth and Coxwell avenues area at roughly 1:30 a.m. on April 17, 2016. In September of this year, police announced they were able to recover the firearm used and identify the vehicle they believe the suspect was in when the shooting took place.

On Wednesday, Oct. 25, they arrested 24-year-old Trestan Brown of Brampton in connection with the case. He has been charged with one count of second-degree murder. The charges have not been proven in court.

Anyone with additional information regarding the case is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, or to leave a tip online at www.222tips.com

