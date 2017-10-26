UPDATE: Possible hostage situation closes part of King Street West

King Street West has been closed from Blue Jays Way to Spadina Avenue due to a Toronto police investigation regarding a potential hostage situation in the area.

The emergency task force (ETF) and other officers were called to the area of King and Charlotte streets just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26. Police received reports of a person with a gun in an establishment there, but could not confirm the veracity those reports.

According to Constable David Hopkinson, reports suggested an armed individual pulled another person off the street and entered the 365 Dispensary at King and Charlotte. While ETF personnel are on scene, there is still no indication what happened from the time police received the call and when they arrived at the scene.

“The ETF is on scene trying to de-escalate the situation,” Const. Hopkinson said. “But right now, we don’t even know if there’s anyone in the building.