UPDATE: King Street West open following hostage scare

King Street has been re-opened following what is now believed to have been a false alarm concerning a reported hostage situation in the King Street West and Charlotte Street area of downtown Toronto.

Police received reports that an individual armed with a gun had pulled someone off the street and entered the 365 Dispensary in the area just after 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26. Emergency task force members and other officers rushed to the scene and surrounded the building, preparing for a hostage situation.

After more than two tense hours, officers entered the building and quickly determined that no threat was present.

“The emergency task force went into the building and didn’t find anyone with a gun,” said Toronto police constable Rob Reid.