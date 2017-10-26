Missing Vanessa Campbell, 17, last seen near Bathurst and Harbord

Toronto police are looking to the public for help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Vanessa Campbell was last spoken to at roughly 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, and was believed to be in the Bathurst and Harbord street area at the time. Police are concerned for her safety and are hoping tips from the public will help them locate the teen.

Campbell is described as 5’7” tall, with a thin build, black braided hair and a nose piercing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 4166-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, or to leave a tip online at www.222tips.com

