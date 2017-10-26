Man assaulted in public washroom in Toronto's PATH system

Toronto police are asking the public’s help to identify a man wanted in an assault with a weapon investigation.
Officers responded to a call for an assault in the PATH system near 333 Bay St. on Wednesday, Oct. 11 just before 6 p.m.
Police said a 42-year-old man was in a public washroom when another man began to yell at him.
The man swung a shoulder bag and struck the man several times, police added.
The suspect is described as 45-to-55 years old, heavy set, with long dark hair in a mullet, and a large goatee with grey patches. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, beige cargo shorts and white Adidas running shoes, and carrying a black over-the-shoulder bag.
Police released a security camera image of a suspect Thursday, Oct. 26.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at 416-808-5200, contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), go online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).
