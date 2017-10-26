Man assaulted in public washroom in Toronto's PATH system

Toronto police are asking the public’s help to identify a man wanted in an assault with a weapon investigation.

Officers responded to a call for an assault in the PATH system near 333 Bay St. on Wednesday, Oct. 11 just before 6 p.m.

Police said a 42-year-old man was in a public washroom when another man began to yell at him.

The man swung a shoulder bag and struck the man several times, police added.