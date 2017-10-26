Alert issued by police after stabbing, robbery in Lawrence Park area

Toronto police is warning the public about a man wanted in an aggravated assault and robbery investigation.

Officers responded to a call for a stabbing on Saturday, Oct. 21 at noon in the Weybourne and Dinnick crescents area, near Yonge Street and Lawrence Avenue East.

Police have released a composite sketch of a suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 416-808-5300, contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), go online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).