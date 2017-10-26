Missing girl, 17, last seen in Toronto's Little Italy area

Toronto police have asked for the public’s help finding a missing teenage girl last known to be in the Little Italy area.
Vanessa Campbell was last heard from at approximately 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, at which time she is believed to have been in the area of Bathurst and Harbord streets.
The 17-year-old girl was described by police as five-foot-seven with a thin build, black braided hair and a pierced nose.
Police released her photo and asked for the public’s help finding her Thursday, Oct. 26.
Investigators are concerned for her safety, and asking anyone with information about her location to contact 54 Division police at 416-808-5400. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at www.222tips.com or 416-222-8477.
