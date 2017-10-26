Missing girl, 17, last seen in Toronto's Little Italy area

Toronto police have asked for the public’s help finding a missing teenage girl last known to be in the Little Italy area.

Vanessa Campbell was last heard from at approximately 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, at which time she is believed to have been in the area of Bathurst and Harbord streets.

The 17-year-old girl was described by police as five-foot-seven with a thin build, black braided hair and a pierced nose.

Police released her photo and asked for the public’s help finding her Thursday, Oct. 26.