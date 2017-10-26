North York to pause and remember during Remembrance Day services

North York residents can pause to remember the courage and sacrifice of the men and women who have served Canada during several Remembrance Day services.

A service organized by the City of Toronto will be held Saturday, Nov. 11 inside the George Weston Recital Hall at Toronto Centre for the Arts, 5040 Yonge St., at 10:45 a.m.

For information, call 416-395-7315 or email satinder.klair@toronto.ca

Jewish War Veterans of Canada will host a Remembrance Day service Friday, Nov. 10 at the Lipa Green building at the Sherman Campus, 4600 Bathurst St., at 10:45 a.m.

Veterans, a companion, and currently-serving members of the Canadian military may ride the GO Train or GO Bus free Nov. 11.

GO Transit asks veterans and those currently serving in the military to identify themselves by wearing their medals, beret, blazer or uniform while travelling. Immediate family members of deceased veterans may also ride free if they carry their veteran’s service papers or identification card.

Current and former members of Canada's military can also ride the TTC for free on Remembrance Day. War and peacekeeping veterans may be required to show their service medals/ribbons to receive free access to TTC buses, streetcars, and subway. One companion will be allowed to ride for free as well.