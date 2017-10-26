One person dead after fire in in Toronto's Junction Triangle area

One person is dead after a two-alarm fire Thursday morning in a second-storey unit of a low-rise building on Sarnia Avenue in Toronto’s Junction Triangle neighbourhood.

Toronto firefighters responded with 20 vehicles to the call just before 9 a.m. Oct. 26 near Campbell Avenue.

A Toronto paramedics’ spokesperson said the person was pronounced dead at the scene. The age and gender of the person is not yet known. There were no other people injured.

"When we arrived, people familiar with the apartment building said there may be an occupant inside," Toronto fire spokesperson Capt. David Eckerman said. "Upon entering, we found one person in life-threatening condition. That person was pronounced at the scene."