One person dead after fire in in Toronto's Junction Triangle area

One person is dead after a two-alarm fire Thursday morning in a second-storey unit of a low-rise building on Sarnia Avenue in Toronto’s Junction Triangle neighbourhood.
Toronto firefighters responded with 20 vehicles to the call just before 9 a.m. Oct. 26 near Campbell Avenue.
A Toronto paramedics’ spokesperson said the person was pronounced dead at the scene. The age and gender of the person is not yet known. There were no other people injured.
"When we arrived, people familiar with the apartment building said there may be an occupant inside," Toronto fire spokesperson Capt. David Eckerman said. "Upon entering, we found one person in life-threatening condition. That person was pronounced at the scene."
Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire, which they found in the walls.
Fire alarms were sounding in the building when firefighters arrived, Eckerman said, noting he was not aware if the apartment unit had working fire alarms.
Toronto fire investigators and the Ontario Fire Marshal are investigating.
It is the second fire in a Sarnia Avenue residence since July.
A 62-year-old man died following a fire in a three-storey home on the same street, near Dupont Street and Symington Avenue, around 3:30 a.m. July 30.
That 911 call came from people who were within the home at the time.
Two people were able to self-evacuate. Firefighters found a third person on the second floor, who was rushed to hospital without vital signs, Eckerman said at the time.
-With files from Aaron D’Andrea
