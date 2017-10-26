Young woman stabbed in Scarborough's Birch Cliff area, man arrested

A man was arrested after a young woman was stabbed multiple times in a south Scarborough apartment Thursday.
Toronto police said the stabbing happened inside an apartment on Glen Everest Road, near Kingston Road, at 6 a.m.
The victim, in her 20s, was taken by ambulance to a trauma centre via an emergency run.
A Toronto Paramedic Services spokesperson said the woman was in “serious condition.”
The investigation is ongoing.
“A man was arrested at the scene,” police spokesperson Const. Caroline de Kloet said.
Anyone with information should call 41 Division police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
A man was arrested after a young woman was stabbed multiple times in a south Scarborough apartment Thursday.
Toronto police said the stabbing happened inside an apartment on Glen Everest Road, near Kingston Road, at 6 a.m.
The victim, in her 20s, was taken by ambulance to a trauma centre via an emergency run.
A Toronto Paramedic Services spokesperson said the woman was in “serious condition.”
The investigation is ongoing.
“A man was arrested at the scene,” police spokesperson Const. Caroline de Kloet said.
Anyone with information should call 41 Division police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
A man was arrested after a young woman was stabbed multiple times in a south Scarborough apartment Thursday.
Toronto police said the stabbing happened inside an apartment on Glen Everest Road, near Kingston Road, at 6 a.m.
The victim, in her 20s, was taken by ambulance to a trauma centre via an emergency run.
A Toronto Paramedic Services spokesperson said the woman was in “serious condition.”
The investigation is ongoing.
“A man was arrested at the scene,” police spokesperson Const. Caroline de Kloet said.
Anyone with information should call 41 Division police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).