Special Toronto council meeting to decide Pam McConnell's replacement

Toronto council will be hearing from as many as 36 people hoping to represent Ward 28 (Toronto Centre-Rosedale) for the remainder of the term when it sits down for a special meeting Nov. 2.

Council will be appointing a councillor to represent the ward left vacant after the passing of longtime downtown councillor and deputy mayor Pam McConnell this past July.

With less than a year until the 2018 municipal election, council decided earlier this month to forgo a byelection to fill the vacancy and appoint a caretaker councillor.

Thirty-six people have put their names forward to hold the seat. McConnell’s family has written to councillors asking that anti-poverty activist and former advisor to McConnell, Michael Creek, be supported for the job.