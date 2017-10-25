Special Toronto council meeting to decide Pam McConnell's replacement

Toronto council will be hearing from as many as 36 people hoping to represent Ward 28 (Toronto Centre-Rosedale) for the remainder of the term when it sits down for a special meeting Nov. 2.
Council will be appointing a councillor to represent the ward left vacant after the passing of longtime downtown councillor and deputy mayor Pam McConnell this past July.
With less than a year until the 2018 municipal election, council decided earlier this month to forgo a byelection to fill the vacancy and appoint a caretaker councillor.
Thirty-six people have put their names forward to hold the seat. McConnell’s family has written to councillors asking that anti-poverty activist and former advisor to McConnell, Michael Creek, be supported for the job.
Creek will be joining 35 other applicants in line to make their case to the special council meeting. Whomever council selects will become the second appointed caretaker councillor this term. Earlier this year, councillors appointed former bureaucrat Jim Hart to fill the seat held by the late Ron Moeser.
Council has filled two other vacancies by byelection: Michael Ford was elected in Ward 2 (Etobicoke North) following the death of his uncle, former mayor and councillor Rob Ford, and Neethan Shan was elected in a byelection to replace former Ward 42 (Scarborough-Rouge River) Coun. Raymond Cho, who won a provincial byelection in Scarborough-Rouge River for the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party.
The special meeting will commence at 9::30 a.m. at Toronto City Hall Nov. 2.
