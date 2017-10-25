Man stabbed after being asked for cigarette downtown Toronto

News 08:16 AM by Andrew Palamarchuk City Centre Mirror

A man is recovering after being stabbed in the stomach in downtown Toronto Tuesday night.

Toronto police said the victim was approached by a man asking for a cigarette at Yonge and Carlton streets at about 10:20 p.m. Oct. 24.

“He (the victim) refused; they got into a fight,” said Const. Caroline de Kloet, adding the suspect then took out a weapon and stabbed the victim.

The victim was conscious and breathing and was taken to St. Michael’s Hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

The suspect, who wore all black clothing, was last seen eastbound on Carlton. He is brown, in his 40s, about 5’5” tall and 165 pounds with a mustache.

Anyone with information is asked to call 51 Division police at 416-808-5100.


Man stabbed after being asked for cigarette downtown Toronto

News 08:16 AM by Andrew Palamarchuk City Centre Mirror

A man is recovering after being stabbed in the stomach in downtown Toronto Tuesday night.

Toronto police said the victim was approached by a man asking for a cigarette at Yonge and Carlton streets at about 10:20 p.m. Oct. 24.

“He (the victim) refused; they got into a fight,” said Const. Caroline de Kloet, adding the suspect then took out a weapon and stabbed the victim.

The victim was conscious and breathing and was taken to St. Michael’s Hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

The suspect, who wore all black clothing, was last seen eastbound on Carlton. He is brown, in his 40s, about 5’5” tall and 165 pounds with a mustache.

Anyone with information is asked to call 51 Division police at 416-808-5100.


Man stabbed after being asked for cigarette downtown Toronto

News 08:16 AM by Andrew Palamarchuk City Centre Mirror

A man is recovering after being stabbed in the stomach in downtown Toronto Tuesday night.

Toronto police said the victim was approached by a man asking for a cigarette at Yonge and Carlton streets at about 10:20 p.m. Oct. 24.

“He (the victim) refused; they got into a fight,” said Const. Caroline de Kloet, adding the suspect then took out a weapon and stabbed the victim.

The victim was conscious and breathing and was taken to St. Michael’s Hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

The suspect, who wore all black clothing, was last seen eastbound on Carlton. He is brown, in his 40s, about 5’5” tall and 165 pounds with a mustache.

Anyone with information is asked to call 51 Division police at 416-808-5100.