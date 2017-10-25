Striking Centennial College staff say full-time status a key issue

The college also has 373 unionized “partial load” staff, who work seven to 12 hours a week on contract, and 476 unionized full-time faculty.

Chris Brown, a full-time math and statistics professor with 18 years at Centennial, said dependence on part-time and contract faculty has “reached quite a dire proportion.”

He blames “an almost generation-long decline in the province’s support of the college system.”

Brown remembers the 2006 faculty strike, which continued for three and a half weeks. He said the government can do more than encourage bargaining teams to return to the table. “I think they have the right to demand it.”

Centennial says it will try keeping students in field placements during the strike, and students on co-op work terms shouldn’t be affected.

Most in-class and online part-time courses will continue, and “we will do all we can to keep the impact of the strike to a minimum,” the college said on its website.

Though some express support with the #standwithfaculty hashtag, other students were voicing anxiety and frustration about the strike.

An online petition demanding refunds for each day the strike continues hit 105,000 supporters on Tuesday, and its organizers, tired of “being held hostage by this work stoppage,” posted a message saying they would meet three provincial parties this week, telling them “this impasse is unacceptable.”

Centennial, meanwhile, said refunds are up to the province to decide, but the college “does not calculate your tuition daily.”

Saying students “are feeling increasingly helpless and frustrated,” the College Student Alliance plans a rally at Queen’s Park, on Wednesday, Nov. 1 to demand both sides make a deal “immediately.”

