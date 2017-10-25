Replacement Etobicoke Civic Centre one step closer to reality

The relocation of the Etobicoke Civic Centre from the West Mall to the city-owned Westwood Theatre Lands is one step closer to reality after Mayor John Tory’s executive committee recommended going ahead with more detailed design work and site inspection.

If Toronto council concurs when it meets in November, that means the design put forward by Adamson Associates Architects/ Henning Larson Architects/ PMA Landscape Architects will provide the blueprint for the redevelopment of the lands at Bloor Street and Kipling Avenue.

The civic centre will only be a part of the $304-million project developing the 13.8-acre site. It will also be covered with 20 per cent affordable housing – between 880 and 1,100 affordable housing units – which could be rental housing, if a report requested by the executive committee deems it feasible.

As well, it will integrate an outdoor civic square, a child care centre, a possible Toronto Public Library district branch, a recreation centre and underground parking.

Local Ward 5 Coun. Justin Di Ciano urged the committee to support the plan.

“This is going to bring a new downtown to west Toronto,” he said. “It’s exactly what the city needs. The notion of being able to bring more office jobs into Ward 5 …. We need more of those office jobs.”

Mayor Tory said that he might not have supported a rebuilding of the Etobicoke Civic Centre without the precinct redevelopment.

“This is going to give us the opportunity to do something hopefully creative with the site of the existing civic centre,” he said. “We can’t look at this as just a civic building. It is going to start with dramatically improved infrastructure that is only going to happen if we’re doing this development as well. If it was just a government building we were putting up I’d say, you know what, let’s not bother. But it is much more than that.”



